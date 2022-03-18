The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to consider replacement fire alarms for Hal Henard Elementary School and new curtains for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The bid recommended for the fire alarm replacement project totals just under $70,000 to be paid through capital funds, and the curtains will cost a little over $36,000 and will be split three ways between the school system, NPAC and the Town of Greeneville, according to the board’s agenda.
The board will also consider Highland Elementary School’s tuition free program, as required annually in order to continue, and a resolution opposing legislation related to charter schools.
Multiple reports and recognitions are also on the agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.