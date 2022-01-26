There will be no school Thursday or Friday for students in Greeneville City Schools due to an inability to adequately staff schools, Director of Schools Steve Starnes announced Wednesday afternoon.
Extended School Program (ESP) will be open at EastView Elementary School from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Central Office will report on a regular schedule, Starnes said.
Starnes said the shortage is due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Earlier this week, Greeneville City Schools reported 204 cases across six schools for the week of Jan. 17-21, with 56 of those cases being among staff.