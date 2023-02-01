EastView Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Tusculum View Elementary School recently earned perfect scores of 100 on inspections by the Tennessee Department of Health.
EastView and Tusculum View were inspected on Jan. 27, and GMS was inspected on Jan. 30. No violations were found during inspections of the school cafeterias and the buildings themselves.
Previous perfect scores were given during both the cafeteria and building inspections at Hal Henard Elementary School on Jan. 17 and Highland Elementary School on Jan. 23.
Greeneville High School earned a perfect score on its cafeteria inspection on Jan. 23. The only imperfect score from the 12 inspections conducted at all six city schools was at Greeneville High School, which scored an 89 during inspection of the building.
Beverly Miller, Greeneville City Schools assistant director for administration, explained, “A deduction of five points for missing wall face plates in one room was the major issue found during the onsite survey. The face plates had been removed the prior evening while the room was being painted. The other six points were deducted for general custodial/maintenance issues that will be addressed quickly.”
In addition to the missing electrical face plates, the report filed by the Tennessee Department of Health states a toilet bowl was in disrepair and covered with a plastic bag, the stall door was missing, and someone had continued to use the toilet on top of the bag.
Also, the report found two areas where floors needed to be swept.
“The GHS Custodial Team had a perfect score of 100 in 2022. I have every confidence that they will work hard to take corrective actions and will resolve all issues immediately,” Miller said.
An inspector returned to GHS for a follow-up inspection the next day, and according to the filed report, all violations had been corrected.
Perhaps one of the most interesting portions of the cafeteria inspection reports is the food temperature list, which shows what foods were inspected at each school:
GHS: pizza, mashed potatoes, corn, and milk;
GMS: corn dogs, diced carrots, potatoes, chopped cabbage, beef crumbles, milk and chocolate milk;
EastView: pizza, corn, milk, and chocolate milk; and
Tusculum View: pizza, shredded lettuce, milk, and chocolate milk.
The food service inspection report includes two sections: foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, and good retail practices.
Under foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, categories include: supervision; employee health; good hygienic practices; preventing contamination by hands; approved source; protection from contamination; cooking and reheating of time/temperature control for safety foods; cooling and holding, date marking, and time as a public health control; consumer advisory; highly susceptible populations; chemicals; and conformance with approved procedures.
Under good retail practices, categories include: safe food and water, food temperature control, food identification, prevention of food contamination, proper use of utensils, utensils and equipment, physical facilities, administrative items, and non-smokers protection act.
The facility environmental survey report includes 14 sections: water supply, drinking facilities, general safety/health, plumbing, individual sewage disposal, solid waste, insects/rodents, ceilings/walls/floors, doors/windows, teaching stations/furniture, lighting/shades/blinds, storage areas/HVAC rooms, site, and restrooms/handwashing.
To view scores from inspections conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health, use the search tool at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/ .