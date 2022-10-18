The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will host its 8th Annual 5K Turkey Trot through downtown Greeneville Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24.
This family friendly event supports education in Greeneville City Schools while encouraging health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. Funds raised through the Turkey Trot benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides funding for innovative projects that reach beyond the scope of the school system’s regular operating budget. The Greeneville city school with the highest percentage of participation will receive a cash prize.
The walk/run will begin at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium at 8 a.m. The course also ends at the stadium.
Registration forms, race day maps, and guidelines can be found on the organization’s website at www.gcseducationfoundation.net or picked up at the GCS Education Foundation office located in the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Offices building at 129 W. Depot St.
Race day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. Online registration is available at www.runsignup.com.
This race route will be USATF-certified, and timing is available through the State of Franklin Track Club. Awards will be presented in the following divisions: Pre-K-second grade students, second-fifth grade students, middle school students, high school students, college students, adult 40 and under, adult over 40, grand master (50-plus), senior grand master (60-plus) and teachers/administrators. Participants can only place in one category.
Medals were designed and produced by students in the machine tool program at the Greene Technology Center. The race also includes a costume contest.
For additional information about the 8th Annual GCSEF 5K Turkey Trot, contact Amanda Waddell at 423-823-0001 or waddella@gcschools.net.