More data from the spring end-of-course Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests is yet to come, but the information released so far indicates that all six Greeneville City schools met their annual goals last year, Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant said.
Each year, she said, districts and schools are given annual measurable objectives, or performance goals, for achievement growth. Those goals are based on the previous year’s TCAP scores.
“Projections based on this raw data indicate that all schools exceeded their annual measurable target,” she wrote in an overview of the district’s results so far.
Raw data, she explained, does not include accountability data, which is to demonstrate schools’ impact on students by looking at growth. Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) data excludes scores by students that did not meet a certain minimum number of days’ attendance in school.
Based on that raw data, the school system as a whole also exceeded its annual goal, she said, and EastView Elementary School doubled its annual target.
Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) did not have annual measurable objectives as 2021 was the first year of data from the new school.
Other achievement highlights Bryant listed were:
- The district performed in the top 20% statewide in grades 3-8 ELA and science
- In U.S. History the district was No. 1 statewide
- Third in Geometry
- Eighth in English II
- Tenth in Algebra II
Thirteenth in Algebra I
- Twentieth in English I
“The past few years have highlighted the phenomenal resilience, empathy and heart of our teachers, students and support staff. Due to their dedication and commitment to excellence, our schools and district have met and exceeded expectations,” Bryant wrote. “Our teachers are always caring, compassionate, and dedicated to meeting the social emotional needs of our students, along with the academic needs. In the 2021-2022 school year, we saw an increase in the need for social emotional support for our students, and our teachers and support staff put these needs at the forefront of their work. In addition, our teachers were laser focused on accelerating students while meeting unfinished learning needs. We are pleased with our student growth in achievement and are extremely proud of all educators in our district and their support of the whole student.”
“The results from 2021-2022 reflect the hard work of our students, teachers, and the staff who support them. Our focus on meeting students where they are and growing them has led to this significant increase in achievement with grades 3-5 exceeding pre-pandemic performance in ELA,” stated Director of Schools Steve Starnes. “Our focus will continue to be delivering exceptional instruction and continuously improving the opportunities for our students to excel.”
TVAAS growth and accountability data will be released next by the state, and Bryant said that data is much more impactful for the school system.