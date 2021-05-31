Richard Tipton, an educator since 2005 and instructional specialist at Greeneville High School, has been selected by the Greeneville City School System as the first principal of the new Greeneville-based Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) virtual school.
The new K-12 online school, formed through a partnership between Greeneville and Bristol City Schools, is on track to start in the fall. Greeneville City Schools is developing the K-5 portion, while Bristol City Schools will add a program for grades 6-8 to its existing online high school program.
Tipton graduated from Tusculum University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and in 2008 with a master’s in curriculum and instruction, according to a press release from the school system announcing his new role. His education also includes a degree in administration and supervision earned in 2014 from Lincoln Memorial University.
Tipton’s teaching career began at Chuckey-Doak High School, where he taught mathematics and computer programming for three years beginning in 2008. He then moved to Greeneville High School to teach mathematics, and in 2014 he was hired into the role of instructional specialist, which the release said gave him the opportunity to work with a wide range of subjects and teachers.
Since 2017, in addition to the role of instructional specialist, he has served as the coordinator for the Limitless Learning Academy, where he has worked to expand the online learning program developed to allow high school students to take additional courses not offered at school.
In the 2019-2020 school year he also served as interim assistant principal at Greeneville High School.
In 2020 he was awarded the school system’s Excellence in Technology Award, and in 2015 he won the district’s Excellence in Professional Learning Award, the release said.
Tipton and his wife Jennifer, a teacher at Doak Elementary School, have one child, Alyssa.
“I am grateful and honored to accept the principal position at TOPS@Greeneville”, Tipton said. “I am excited to extend the tradition of excellence exemplified by Greeneville City Schools to a flexible online environment. I look forward to serving students, families, and staff with an innovative culture and commitment to excellence.”
“We are excited to have someone with Richard’s knowledge, skills, character and passion for student success to serve as the very first principal of our new TOPS@Greeneville virtual school,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes. “He brings a strong background as a teacher, an instructional specialist, prior online learning experience and a heart to serve students and families. We believe Richard is definitely the right person to lead this new and innovative approach to education.”