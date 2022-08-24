Each school in the Greeneville City Schools System received the highest possible grade from the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in the past school year.
Assistant Director for Instruction for the Greeneville City Schools System Suzanne Bryant revealed the scores to the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
Each school in the system, including EastView Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School and Greeneville High School all received the highest score possible in the TVAAS scoring system.
The system grades schools on student improvements year over year on a scale of 1 to 5 with a score of 1 being far below the expected value added compared to the year before, 3 being on par with the expected value added, and 5 being far above the expected value added.
Each school in the system received an overall composite score of 5.
The Greeneville City Schools District as a whole also received a composite district-wide score of a 5.
According to Bryant, the school system is one of nine in the state to receive scores of 5 in all its schools out of 146 districts.
Bryant congratulated the faculty and staff of the system on the scores.
"It's been a hard few years for our teachers and students. Our teachers last year really had a focus on each individual student," Bryant said.
Bryant told the board that teachers worked hard to identify each student's individual needs and set personalized goals for each student's growth.
In addition to thanking the teachers and students, Bryant thanked the bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and school resource officers of the system for helping do their part to take care of students and the facilities they utilize.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes briefly gave an update to the board on the enrollment numbers of the school system for this school year.
According to Starnes, 2,819 student in grades K-12 are enrolled in Greeneville City Schools this year, an increase of 76 students when compared to last year.
Of those 2,819 students, Starnes noted that 586 were tuition students who live outside the Greeneville city limits.