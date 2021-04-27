The Greeneville City school board gave approval Monday evening for the district to begin developing an online elementary school program.
The program will be combined with programs provided by Bristol City Schools for a full K-12 online program.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant presented to the board Monday evening. She said the district has been working towards the development of a full online option for many years, including through the high school’s Limitless Learning Academy, implemented in 2017 to allow students to take additional classes.
“Online learning in our district is not a reaction to COVID,” Bryant said.
Bryant said teachers in the district, who she called pioneers in the field, have had success with teaching online during the pandemic, including at the elementary school level.
“We know online learning isn’t for all students, but we know many students thrive online and are really performing at much greater rates,” Bryant said.
Bryant said teaching early skills like literacy online has been a particular concern, but teachers in the district have managed.
“We have students reading at higher levels than they were in person,” Bryant said. “Our teachers are pioneers. They have stepped into the world of elementary online learning and paved the way.”
According to student and family survey responses, Bryant said, the flexibility of an online education is among the top reasons the option remains in demand across all grade levels for the next school year.
Despite this success it is not sustainable for teachers to continue teaching students both online and in person, Bryant said.
“The beauty of this is that none of our teachers will be asked to teach both,” Bryant said.
The program as a whole would operate as a Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) program, with the K-5 portion being among the first of its kind.
“We would be able to provide a product no one else in the state is offering, which is a K-12 partnership between two high-performing districts,” Bryant said.
Bryant said Bristol City already provides online education for grades 9-12 and will be adding a program for grades 6-8 in the fall.
She said East Tennessee State University and Walters State Community College will also assist the district in the development of the program.
The $700,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding approved for the project will cover salaries for a principal, a teacher per grade level and a part-time guidance counselor and special education teacher, as well as adjunct-related arts stipends, technology and supplies, and marketing.
Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration and chief technology officer, described the funding as venture capital and discussed how the program would be expected to sustain itself and become profitable in three years. She and Bryant said it would not only help the district retain funding potentially lost from students seeking online options, but could bring in more funding as out-of-county students enroll once the program is in full swing.
“We are looking at this as a start-up venture that I believe we could see profitability on within three years,” Miller said.
Bryant said with the board’s approval the district will be ready to begin the process, including to apply for a number from the state to establish the separate school for the 2021-22 school year.
In other business, the board:
- Approved labor and installation bids for the Greeneville High School HVAC unit replacement project, architectural contracts for designated school nursing and isolation areas at EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools, a purchase of four electrostatic disinfecting sprayers and a proposal for districtwide carpet cleaning services. Funding for the projects was applied for and approved through the second found of ESSER funding.
- Approved CMTA Energy Solutions as the district’s energy service company for a district-wide HVAC replacement and energy savings project. Miller said the choice of CMTA Energy Solutions was unanimous by the HVAC advisory team formed last year.
- Approved a new intercom system for Tusculum View, which was the school’s top priority capital need. The cost of $106,443 will come from capital funding budgeted for the current and next school year.
- Approved purchases of two math-related education programs. HammerMath offers a hands-on approach to fractions and cost $18,735 to purchase for third through eighth grades, and the Bridges math intervention program costs $61,141 to purchase for all kindergarten through second-grade classrooms. Teachers in those grade levels have successfully used the program in the past, Bryant said.
The next Greeneville City Board of Education meeting is scheduled for May 17 at 6 p.m.