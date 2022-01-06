Students in Greeneville City Schools will be dismissed early today due to the forecast of snow and possible slick road conditions, an announcement from the school system sent out Thursday morning said.
Greeneville Middle and High schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and all district elementary schools will dismiss at noon.
All students will receive lunch before dismissal, and Extended School Program (ESP) services will be open, the announcement said.
Greene County Schools are also dismissing early at 11:30 a.m., the district announced Wednesday evening, and after-school ESP services will not be open in Greene County Schools on Thursday.