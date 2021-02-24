Greeneville City Schools will join the growing number of public school systems nationwide involved in the mass action lawsuit against Juul Laboratories.
The city school board heard a presentation by attorney William Shinoff of Frantz Law Group, the California-based law firm representing over 280 school systems in the litigation, during the school board meeting Tuesday evening and voted to join in the lawsuit.
Juul Labs is accused of intentionally marketing its nicotine-heavy vaping products to children through targeted advertisements online and on child-friendly television networks, fraudulently implying that the products are not harmful and attracting them to flavored vapes. The vaping manufacturing company is also accused of making it easier for children to purchase its products online by bypassing the legal age requirement for purchase.
“Vaping has become an epidemic with students across the country, and unfortunately this is an issue we don’t see going away any time soon,” said Shinoff, who joined the board meeting via Zoom.
The lawsuit seeks to hold Juul Labs, representing 70% of e-cigarettes manufactured and distributed in the U.S., accountable “for intentionally marketing their products to young children and what has now become a disruption to the learning environment,” and to give school systems funding to “deter, support and educate students regarding this issue,” Shinoff said.
Resources Frantz Law Group is seeking to be funded through the litigation as damages include vape smoke detectors for bathrooms, which Shinoff said is where much of in-school vaping takes place, and additional supervisory staff positions to deter students, additional counselors to address the social-emotional issues associated with nicotine addiction and educational programs.
Frantz Law Group is also seeking for marketing rules applied to tobacco companies to apply to vaping products and for flavored pods to be permanently banned.
“Flavored pods is really what brought a lot of children to this product, and there is no benefit to the community from these flavored pods for children,” Shinoff said.
He said Juul Labs has removed its flavored pods from the market voluntarily.
“This has been something that we have talked about extensively over the last several years with principals and assistant principals,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
Starnes said vaping has been “pervasive” at the middle and high school level, and that the district has already installed a small number of vape detectors.
The initial lawsuit was filed in 2019 by several California school systems. Since then, districts in other states have joined, and Frantz Law Group is in the process of contacting school systems in other states including Tennessee, where the firm is partnered with Tennessee-based Lewis Thomason.
Shinoff said there is no cost for districts to join the lawsuit, and as a contingency fee-based lawsuit, Frantz Law Group would only be owed if a settlement is reached for the districts. Fees are 20% if the settlement is reached within six months, or 25% if it is reached after that.
Greeneville City Schools is the fourth district in Tennessee to join the lawsuit, and Shinoff said he will be presenting to more districts over the next months.
OTHER ACTION
The board also approved stipends for full and part-time staff.
Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe explained legislation passed in the January called legislative session meant that the teacher salaries component of state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding was recalculated to reflect a 2% increase for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, resulting in an increase of $125,000 for the school system.
With an additional $122,623 in local funding, the district will provide stipends at least through June of $500 to permanent full-time employees and $350 for part-time employees. Lipe said employees not eligible will include contracted coaches, substitute teachers and extended school program staff.
Security camera upgrades and a gym floor replacement project at Greeneville Middle School were also approved.
Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller said the floor at the middle school needs replacing after a plumbing contractor received from a supplier and used an incorrect tool while working on a water main at the school, resulting in a flood.
She said the flood was a result of “human error” and “could have been much, much worse,” as the work was completed on a Friday, and the flood occurred and was discovered the following Monday morning.
The project will total $106,760 and, except for a $1,000 deductible from the district’s capital funds budget, the cost will be covered through insurance.
The security camera and control system upgrades for the school will cost $28,860.
Also for Greeneville Middle, and for Tusculum View, EastView and Hal Henard elementary schools, the board approved the purchase and installation of LLumar Window Security Film, a security measure to slow intruders trying to break in through a window.
Developed by Eastman Chemical Company, the window film holds glass fragments together after they are broken, which would provide additional response time.
The project to install the film on all lower-level windows at the schools, 529 windows in total, will cost $46,790, which will be covered through safety grant funds.
The board also approved a partial roof replacement project for the portion of the roof over the gym at Highland Elementary School that has been leaking. That project will come from capital funds in the amount of $67,150.
The board also voted in favor of a resolution supporting state legislation introduced in the 2021 Tennessee General Assembly to redirect 80% of the tax revenue generated from the privilege tax on sports gaming from the lottery for education account to an account created for distribution to public school systems for maintenance and construction projects on school buildings. The bill is sponsored by Rep. David Hawk (R-5) in the House and by Sen. Steve Southerland (R-1) in the Senate.
The board also approved tenure candidates and voted to keep tuition rates as they were for the 2020-21 school year.
Starnes updated the board on how the district will apply to utilize the $2 million allocated for Greeneville City Schools for the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funding through the CARES Act.
Starnes said the application date for ESSER 2.0 funds has been extended to mid-March, and the district’s application will include renovations to create separate areas for sick students in nurses’ offices and a supplement to state funding for teachers assisting with summer learning loss programs.
Starnes also said that the district’s Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools is updated to align with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance