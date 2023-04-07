Greeneville Civil Service Board Will Meet Tuesday Apr 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Civil Service Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.The board will discuss changing the hiring process for the Greeneville Police Department and Greeneville Fire Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated