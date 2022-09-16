Greeneville Civil Service Board Will Meet Tuesday Sep 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Civil Service Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Civil Service Board Greeneville Town Hall Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area