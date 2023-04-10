An emergency department renovation and expansion project will get underway Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital.
Greeneville Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Carroll said in March that the expansion will improve the hospital’s ability to care for more patients and the speed at which those patients receive care.
The project will renovate the current patient care rooms in the emergency department while adding three additional patient care rooms. It will also add a second triage space in the department, add more workspace at the nursing station and relocate the medication room in the department to a better location for staff to access as well as add a visible security office.
“That renovation will allow us to see patients as they come through the door more quickly,” Carroll said in March.
Carroll also said that a child-friendly waiting area will be developed as a part of the project. While it will not be a dedicated children’s emergency department, it will be an area designed to meet the needs of children in an improved environment.
Renovating a 24/7 emergency department comes with challenges, but Carroll said that all services will still be available at the hospital during the renovation and expansion.
In an email message Monday, Carroll said that those going to the emergency department do not need to change how they approach the department as the project gets underway.
“Patients requiring emergency department services should not make any changes to how they seek care. The emergency department will remain open and fully operational throughout the construction process,” Carroll said.
Carroll said that while the construction process is going on, it will be noticeable, but the emergency department will still be safe.
“There will be no increased level of risk to patients or families because of construction,” Carroll said.
Hospital officials will work to minimize the effect the construction work has on the operations of the emergency department, but some disruptions will occur.
“There will be some disruption to patient care spaces as well as excess registration space,” Carroll said. Those disruptions are expected “during the first 90 days of the renovation.”
“The planning process worked to minimize the impacted areas. We will continue to utilize all available space to care for the patients in our community. Patients and families will move throughout the facility in the same manner during construction as they do today,” Carroll said.
The noise of construction is one of the main issues the hospital will work to mitigate during the course of the project.
“Construction does include some level of noise. We will work closely with internal resources and our contracted partners to limit this noise as much as possible. The construction itself will take place in an enclosed environment to prevent impact to patient care,” Carroll said.
The project will take some time due to the nature of the constant operation of the emergency department.
Carroll told the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday that the project would take around six months to finish.
“A project like this would normally be about a 12-week process, but it’s going to be about six months since it is a working emergency department and of course we have supply chain issues,” Carroll said.
However, even though the process may take longer than it would otherwise, all services will continue at the hospital.
“No services will be limited or discontinued during the construction process. All available services will remain operational,” Carroll said.
Signage will be posted in areas near construction to alert patients in the emergency department, and temporary dividers will also be used to separate construction zones from care areas.
“We will post signage as construction begins. Temporary walls will be in place to enclose the construction zone. Just be patient with our mess as we work to improve the environment for everyone,” Carroll said.
Carroll reminded those seeking care to go to the emergency department only in the case of medical emergencies. Non-emergent medical care should be sought elsewhere so the emergency department can remain available for true emergencies.
“Patients should only go to the emergency department if they are experiencing a medical emergency. If you need non-emergent medical care, Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Greeneville is open seven days a week to serve the immediate medical needs of the community. Ballad Health also offers virtual care options for a fast, convenient alternative to an in-person visit. Telehealth visits can be accessed at www.balladhealth.org,” Carroll said in an email.
The emergency department expansion is expected to be completed around September.