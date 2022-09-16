Greeneville Community Hospital held an employee appreciation tailgate on Friday to show appreciation for team members who work at the local hospital.
The tailgate featured grilled hotdogs and burgers, cornhole, prize drawings and performances from the Greeneville High School marching band and cheer squad.
Every hospital employee was welcome to join in the tailgate, and those not able to make it down to the parking lot had the grilled-out lunch delivered to them.
Greeneville Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Carroll said the event was much needed after two years of pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. Carroll has been the CEO of Greeneville Community Hospital for the past 18 months.
“It’s been a long two and half years. It’s great to get a change to get outside and relax,” Carroll said. “It gives all our team members an opportunity to interact with administration in a different way, and that’s important.”
Carroll was also excited to get the GHS band and cheer squad involved because “when you think of a tailgate, you think of a band.”
Carroll hopes that the event will provide a boost in morale for Greeneville Hospital employees.
“Morale is very important here. After the last two years, morale has had a tendency to be on the low end. It’s really nice to just see people smiling and laughing,” Carroll said.
COVID-19 made Carroll feel isolated from much of the hospital and from the Greeneville community, as well, due to safety precautions. He’s now looking to change that.
“I really felt isolated and tried not to cross over into clinical areas very much for safety reasons. We want to work to normalize the relationship with administration where we haven’t been able to be as visible the last couple years. I want our team members to be used to seeing me. I want them to get to the point where they are tired of seeing me,” Carroll said. “It’s getting to the point now where we can start engaging with the community more and that is a top priority for me as we move forward.”
Carroll also noted that patients inside the cancer care center at the hospital had been able to listen to the band and see the cheerleaders in the parking lot.
“They said the patients have really enjoyed it, which is just a bonus to this whole event,” Carroll said.
Greeneville Community Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Robin Roberts said that the event was about supporting the hospital’s team members. Roberts has been at Greeneville Community Hospital since 2018, when she came over from the former Takoma Regional Hospital.
“We are starting see a change in morale. It’s improving,” Roberts said. “The more we support nurses, the better morale is going to be. We just want them to know that we care.”
Roberts emphasized that she and hospital administration are aiming to spend more time in clinical areas and with nursing staff.
“We have to be out there. We have to see what’s going on with the front lines, and to see what’s going on you have to be at the front lines,” Roberts said. “You will see me dressed in scrubs more than you will see me in anything else.”
Roberts said that events such as Friday’s tailgate are important for hospital team members to know that they are not alone.
“They need to know that they are not on an island. We are going to support them,” Roberts said.