Greeneville Community Hospital is seeing an increase in patient volume, according to hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Carroll, and a planned expansion to the hospital's emergency department is about to get underway to improve service to that higher number of patients.
While Carroll said that increasing staffing levels at the hospital is helping with care capabilities, the largest improvement to the hospital's ability to care for more patients is an expansion to hospital's emergency department that is slated to be completed this year.
"The first phase will add three additional patient care rooms in the emergency department and it will double the size of the triage area. We are also going to add additional workspace for the team of nurses at the nursing station and relocate the medication room to a more convenient location," Carroll said. "That renovation will allow us to see patients as they come through the door more quickly."
Carroll also said that a child-friendly waiting area will be developed as a part of the project. While it will not be a dedicated children's emergency department, it will be a designated area designed to meet the needs of children in an improved environment.
Carroll said that a second phase of the project would look to add more patient rooms, but the bulk of the renovations to the emergency department will be made in the first phase.
Construction on the expansion is set to begin in April.
Carroll said the renovations will take about six months to complete.
Renovating a 24/7 emergency department comes with challenges, but Carroll said that all services will still be available at the hospital during the renovations. However, Carroll noted that there would be noise and commotion associated with the construction, and that one or two care rooms would be out of service at times while the project progresses.
While space in the emergency department may be reduced while the project is completed, the hospital will still have all of its services available, Carroll said.