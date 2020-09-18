A woman who suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Walmart was listed Friday in stable condition at Johnson City Medical Center.
Sierra A. Sims was airlifted to JCMC following the crash about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday near the Aldi parking lot access on U.S. 11E in front of Walmart.
Greeneville police said in a crash report that a Saturn sport utility vehicle driven by Feliciano A. Sarate was eastbound on U.S. 11E and allegedly ran a red light, crashing into a Nissan sedan driven by Sims as she made a right turn on a green light.
Sarate was cited for driving without a license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and running a red light. He will appear in the charges in General Sessions Court.
In addition to Greeneville police, also on scene were Greene County Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.