Town of Greeneville departments are finding ways to adjust their proposed budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year that do not affect services to the public but accommodate anticipated loss of revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The departments have been asked to reduce their proposed budgets by 1.5% due to the anticipated loss of revenues, such as in local option sales tax collections.
During discussion, City Administrator Todd Smith said one of the challenges in trying to prepare the town’s budget is the uncertainty of the effect that COVID-19 is going to ultimately have on the economy.
“We know that there is going to be a dip in revenues such as the retail sales tax and the fuel tax,” he said. “We hope that it has more of an effect on this fiscal year rather than next fiscal year, but it is hard to predict.”
A conservative budget is being prepared for now, Smith said, but it can be revisited in six months and adjusted if things are improving at that point.
The three departments presenting their proposed budgets Tuesday took different approaches to the reductions. The Public Works, Building and Planning and Finance departments presented their proposals during the second budget hearing before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen as part of the process to develop the spending plan for the town.
PUBLIC WORKS
The Public Works Department has four separate budgets: the Public Works operational budget, municipal solid waste expenditures, state street aid and the landfill operations.
Looking for areas for reduction, Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters said he was seeking ways to not reduce the number of employees in the department.
In the Public Works budget, the cost of materials was cut from the expenditures to provide the 1.5% reduction Peters explained.
The material costs were added to another of the department’s budgets, the state street aid budget. That budget is funded by collections the town receives from the fuel tax. With the increase in the tax through the Improve Act, the town has received around $550,000 each year, Peters said.
With a declining volume of gas sales due to the pandemic, the amount anticipated in next year’s budget will be less. The fuel tax is a set amount that is not affected by price of fuel, but is impacted by sales volume.
Money received through the state street aid fund is used for street resurfacing and sidewalk improvement projects, Peters explained.
With the addition of the material costs from the Public Works budget and the reduction in revenues, the department may not be able to resurface some small streets it would be able to repave in a typical budget year, he said.
Another unknown at this time in both the municipal solid waste and landfill budgets is the amount that will be needed for disposal fees. While a contract with GFL Environmental (formerly Waste Industries) is almost completed, the fee structure is still being set and the budgets will have to be changed to adjust for those fees, Peters said.
The landfill budget is balanced although some of the fund balance reserves had to be used to make up a difference between expenses and the amount generated through the fees and other sources of revenue.
One revenue stream the Public Works Department has is sale of recyclable materials collected at five different locations in town and one in the City of Tusculum. The prices paid for the materials has dropped, and $10,000 is included in next year’s budget as revenue from the sales, Peters said.
The price may rebound, and the collection of recyclable material is important by reducing the amount of refuse that is disposed of in a landfill, he said. Last year, it was estimated that recycling saved $13,000 in disposal fees.
BUILDING EFFECTS
While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on many areas, Building Official Bert Seay told the board that it has not yet had a large impact on construction and remodeling.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been about a 20% percent drop in volume in permits, Seay said. However, large commercial projects such as the construction of the new Chick-fil-A and the new Eastman Credit Union branch are continuing.
The drop in commercial activity may be offset by residential growth, he said. There have been many renovation permits granted, and the office has fielded several calls in the last few weeks from people looking to move to Greene County from an urban center somewhere else in the country, Seay said.
Seay also presented the board with some information about the total value of construction projects completed in the corporate limits. The total for the 2019 fiscal year was $38.3 million while the past five-year total is $187.2 million.
The reduction in the Building Department budget was made through a reduction in the contract line item. The reduction in the Planning Department budget came from a cutting supply expenditures, he said.
Also presenting its budget was the Finance Department. Town Recorder Carol Susong said that the 1.5% percent decrease was made in the travel budget that provides for training.