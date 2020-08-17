The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad had a busy Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Squad members were first called to the Nolichucky River in the area of David Crockett State Park. Crews worked together with park rangers to recover two stranded rafters on the river, Rescue Squad member Eric Kaltenmark said.
The rafters were returned uninjured to the boat dock about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
About 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Rescue Squad received word of a man stranded on a cliff in the Dudley Falls area of Paint Creek.
The Greene County man had climbed to the cliff with the intention of jumping about 45 feet into the river below, but changed his mind and was unable to get back down, Rescue Squad Capt. Kevin ‘Bucky’ Ayers said.
A friend drove to an area where there was cellphone service and called 911, Ayers said.
A crew arrived about midnight Thursday. Ayers and squad member Phillip Haffke navigated difficult terrain to reach the man from above the cliff and devised a plan to lower him down to the river using a rope-and-basket pulley system.
The man was lowered to the river bank and examined by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. He was uninjured, Ayers said.
The rescue operation kept crews on the scene until about 4 a.m. Thursday, Ayers said.
”Great work by all members and departments involved,” Kaltenmark wrote on the Rescue Squad Facebook page.