Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad Receives Carpet Donation Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left are Lighthouse Assembly Church Pastor Bob Brown, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad Capt. Bobby Matthews, and Beamer’s Flooring owner John Beamer. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad received a donation of more than 1,620 square feet of carpeting from Beamer’s Floors N More and Lighthouse Assembly Church of God.The rescue squad thanked the flooring company and the church for donating the carpet, in a news release on Jan. 4.Pastor Bob Brown said the church donated about 720 square feet of carpet it had left over from an original purchase. Beamer’s Flooring donated the remaining 900 square feet to the rescue squad.The new carpet has been installed in the rescue squad’s T.V. and training room, the release stated.“It was nice that they donated and thought of us,” Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad Capt. Bobby Matthews said. “They were very helpful.” Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Interior Design Christianity Construction Industry Cricket Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Town Files Response To Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil At Hardin Park