The Greeneville Energy Authority Board approved a planned rate increase of $1.77 to Greeneville Light and Power System's customer charge on Monday morning.
The rate increase will go into effect Oct. 1.
The increase is a flat amount fixed increase to the customer charge that appears on GLPS residential customers' bills each month. The increase is not tied to kilowatt hour usage rates.
According to GLPS President Chuck Bowlin, the customer charge is somewhat of a service charge that is a flat fee that helps fund GLPS even if a customer does not use any electricity.
"It helps pay for our meter reading and system maintenance that has to be done," Bowlin said.
Currently, the customer charge is $20.01 per month. It will increase to $21.78 per month beginning Oct. 1.
The $1.77 per month increase will equal out to an additional cost of $21.24 per year for residential GLPS customers.
The fixed flat-rate increase allows customers to better budget for the change as the $1.77 increase on the customer charge is meant to be predictable and even. It will not change each month or fluctuate with power usage.
Based on an average residential monthly bill of about 1,100 kilowatt hours, GLPS customers will still have the seventh least-costly power bill out of the 22 electric utility companies in the Tennessee Valley Authority's Appalachian Region, according to local officials.
The rate increase is part of a plan formulated by the Greeneville Energy Authority to gradually raise rates over consecutive years, rather than all at once in one big increase.
"We have opted for smaller rate increases over time instead of a large jump to get us where we need to be," Bowlin said. "Originally these increases were planned to be incremented over a four-year period. However, that original four-year process could be stretched out to five or six years due to the inflation we are seeing with the markets, materials and costs. We will have to monitor that closely."
This is the second rate increase in the originally planned four-year sequence.
In 2021, when the increase plan was agreed upon and the first increase occurred, it had been five years since GLPS had increased its rates.
According to Bowlin, the Energy Authority postponed implementing a rate increase in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid adding stress or burden to customers during the first year of the pandemic.
"Obviously we don't like to have to do increases, but it is something we have to do. If we don't do it, eventually TVA will come in and require us to do one, and that usually isn't what you want," Bowlin said.
GLPS will continue to monitor inflation and the cost of materials over the next year to determine if 2023's planned increase needs to be adjusted.