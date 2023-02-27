The Greeneville Energy Authority board approved the purchase of broadband electronic components for the new broadband internet system that Greeneville Light & Power System is installing within the Town of Greeneville.
The Energy Authority board chose Monday between three companies in purchasing broadband electronics that will go on the outside and inside of customers' homes.
Phil Bradely, GLPS director of Broadband and IT, presented options from Calix, Nokia and Adtran to the board.
The board elected to go with Calix for the purchase of the materials, such as modem routers and broadband network gateways.
The materials will cost about $1.1 million over five years, based on calculations by GLPS officials on how many broadband subscribers the utility will have as it creates its network. The utility had initially budgeted about $1.6 million for electronics over five years.
Bradley noted that on installation calls, GLPS broadband installers will "ideally hit the middle of the house" when running fiber optic broadband cable into homes in order to best enhance wireless signals for users in the home.
Installers will also help subscribers set up their home wireless networks and test and troubleshoot any connectivity issues before leaving, something that Bradley says competing broadband providers do not do.
"They mail you a router modem or you pick it up from the store and you get home with it and hook it up and it doesn't work and you don't know what to do," Bradley said.
Energy Authority board member Willie Anderson noted that having local customer service and equipment would benefit GLPS in its broadband endeavor. He expressed that in the past he had to wait over a week for a router to be mailed to him from his internet provider.
"I think for a customer service experience that having everything locally will help out a lot," Anderson said.
By ordering materials from Calix, Bradley said that GLPS would be about 120 days out from serving its first customer.
Once the fiber network goes online and GLPS begins hooking customers up, Bradley said installers would be able to perform about 10 installs per day.
Bradley noted that customers could begin hooking up to the new broadband network sometime in the summer, with a goal to have all those who request service within the Town of Greeneville connected by the end of 2023.
GLPS will be able to offer and provide a 10 gigabit per second service through its fiber optic cable.
Bradley said the high quality broadband network gateways and modem routers from Calix will prevent a "bottleneck" in internet speeds that can occur with lower quality routers. He noted that Calix's broadband network gateways have a unique built-in ability to cache content, such as streaming content, which helps keep internet speeds high and consistent.
In March, the Energy Authority board will have a public hearing on the town's broadband business plan as required by law.
The board also approved the purchase of numerous transformers.
Greeneville Light & Power was recently informed that a January 2022 order for transformers totaling about $345,000, was canceled by the distributor Border States and the transformers would not be provided.
GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin said that seven other utility companies received notice that their orders were canceled, as well.
"The bottom line is they over-committed. They took bids for more transformers than they had slots to fill," Bowlin said.
Therefore, the board took action Monday to purchase the transformers the utility still requires.
The board approved the purchase of 90 pad mount transformers from Stuart Irby for $172,300 and 58 transformers from Gresco supply for about $234,000.
The $345,000 from the canceled order will go toward the purchase of the transformers.