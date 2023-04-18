Construction has begun on Greeneville Energy Authority's new broadband internet network.
Greeneville Energy Authority (GEA) President Chuck Bowlin told the Energy Authority board on Tuesday that crews had recently begun installation of fiber optic broadband cable in the town.
The phase one network in Greeneville will service all GEA customers within the city limits.
The initial network will cover 7,281 active residential customers and 2,010 active commercial and industrial customers. The Energy Authority board approved the project in 2021.
The network in the Town of Greeneville will serve as the base of the utility's broadband network that will gradually expand out into Greene County.
Bowlin said crews from Ervin Cable Construction started installing broadband cable on the 11E Bypass near GEA's operations center.
"It's starting to happen," Bowlin told the GEA board of the broadband network installation.
Bowlin told the board that currently there were two four-man crews working to install the fiber optic cable lines in town, and that each crew would be able to install 10,000 feet of cable per week.
Crews are constructing 95 miles of aerial broadband fiber and 28 miles of underground broadband fiber within the town.
Bowlin said that August is the "target time" for completing installation of the cables. GEA officials have previously said they hope to have all customers in the Town of Greeneville who request service hooked up to the network by the end of 2023.
In other broadband business Tuesday, the GEA board approved using Allianz for voice service, meaning telephone service, over the utility's new broadband network.
Bowlin said the phone option will be available primarily for businesses.
Phil Bradley, GEA director of Broadband and IT, said phone service providers can now use fiber optic broadband cables such as the one GEA is installing.
"Businesses want phone and internet together, usually," Bradley said.
The board also approved the purchase of over 200,000 feet of conduit for underground broadband cable installation at a cost of about $171,000.
In addition, the board approved the purchase of a new pickup truck for $52,000 and a new excavator for $101,000.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the board unanimously voted that Shane Hite be recommended for reappointment to the GEA board. Hite's term comes to an end in June but Bowlin said that Hite is "willing and interested" in continuing his service as a board member. The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the board's recommendation to reappoint Hite at a future meeting of the town's governing body.