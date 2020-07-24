The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will consider a policy variance in regard to recent expansion by a local industry and capital projects for the 2020-21 fiscal year when it meets Monday.
The board, which oversees the Greeneville Light & Power System, will meet at 9 a.m. at the GL&PS office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of a request from Covenant Trucking for a policy variance. The company has requested the board consider a credit or reimbursement for some of the costs the company has incurred moving power poles and transformers in a recent expansion at its Landair facility.
In other business, the board will consider approval of the capital projects plan for the current fiscal year as revised and any projects or expenditures that require its approval.