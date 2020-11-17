A power purchase agreement for solar energy will be considered Monday by the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. The board is the governing body for GL&PS.
On the agenda is consideration of a proposed contract with Silicon Ranch to provide solar power. The utility entered an agreement earlier this year with the Tennessee Valley Authority that allows local power companies to generate 5% of the electricity they distribute.
The agreement provides local utilities flexibility in whether they want to invest in their own generating facilities or partner with third-party providers, which would generate the electricity and sell it to the distributors as TVA does.
The proposed agreement would be the latter option with Silicon Ranch generating the electricity at its own solar facility and selling it to GLPS.
Also on the agenda is consideration of changes to policy regarding applications for service and approval of purchases.