The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will hear a presentation about broadband Monday.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. The board is the governing body for the power system.
The board will hear a presentation about the importance of broadband from Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor.
In other business, the board will consider an intent agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to purchase transmission line and projects and purchases that require board approval.