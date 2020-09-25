The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors on Monday will consider approval of an agreement for the administration of a program to help customers pay their monthly bills.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of an agreement with the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries to administer Community H.E.L.P. (Heating, Electric, Lighting Project).
Established last spring by the Greeneville Light & Power System, the program has provided more than $75,000 to help people who need assistance in paying their monthly electric bills.
It has been administered by Community Ministries since the beginning of the program. That nonprofit organization’s board voted to provide a percentage of the funds to the Firewood Ministry, which assists Community Ministries in helping families who heat with wood.
Community H.E.L.P. is a “round-up” program with the funds collected through rounding up the amount of a Greeneville Light & Power customer’s bill to the nearest dollar. The different from the billed amount for electrical use and the nearest dollar is contributed to Community H.E.L.P.
In other business, the board will consider a purchase of fiber optic cable and recommendations for updates to employee life and long-term disability benefit policies.
The board will also review possibilities within the Tennessee Valley Authority supply flexibility agreement. This agreement allows local power companies ti generate up to 5% of their own power to sell directly to their customers.