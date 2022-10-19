The Greeneville Energy Authority board approved a bid for broadband fiber optic cable and hardware during its meeting Tuesday.
The Energy Authority board approved a $1.1 million bid from Border States Electrical for about a million feet of fiber optic cable and the necessary hardware to accompany the cable.
According to Greeneville Light & Power CEO Chuck Bowlin, the cable and hardware should arrive in about 20 weeks.
The cable and hardware will be used in the power system's initial broadband network within the city limits of Greeneville. The Energy Authority board approved the project in 2021.
The Energy Authority board also received an update from Bowlin about the possibility of the moving the GLPS administrative offices to the GLPS Operations Center located at 1200 W. Andrew Johnson Highway across the 11E Bypass from the Greene County Health Department.
About 73,000 cubic yards of earthen material would need to be moved to build new administrative offices at the site, which could lead to up to $500,000 in grading costs, according to Bowlin.
However, Bowlin recently reached out to the U.S. Army Reserve about the possibility of having them grade the site as they sometimes look for areas to "practice."
"I think there is some possibility that may have some legs. They do a process where you have to send out applications for those projects. We got our application in before the Sept. 30 deadline. It will be July before those applications are approved or denied," Bowlin told the board Tuesday. "They provide all the manpower and equipment and fuel. All we have to do is provide any materials. The best case scenario if we were approved would probably be an April 2024 start date."
Bowlin said the only issue would be if they struck rock while grading as the Army Reserve does not deal with rock.
"It would give savings to our customers, working with them," Bowlin said.
The entrance to the new facility was also discussed, with a need to coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the planned relocation of the entrance of Church Street to the 11E. TDOT proposed the street relocation plan in 2014. Once Church Street is relocated, it would create an intersection with the likely entrance to the GLPS facility.
Bowlin told the board Tuesday that he plans to meet with TDOT officials soon.
"We are going to meet with TDOT folks before the end of this year. We are taking strides, but that will be the wild card with the whole thing in finding out how TDOT is going to respond," Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that the grading work at the site would go "hand in glove" with the TDOT project, so they should be timed together as closely as possible.