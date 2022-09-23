Greeneville Energy Authority To Meet Monday Sep 23, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the G. Thomas Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The Energy Authority will discuss property development options and have a presentation of the Energy Authority's capital plan. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Energy Authority Option Development Greeneville Energy Authority Board Plan Power Building Greeneville Light Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different' Forest Service: Horse Creek Recreation Area Will Get The Care It Needs