Greeneville Energy Authority To Meet Tuesday Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago

The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.

The board will hear an update on Silicon Ranch solar projects and and review a revised bid for broadband materials from Border States.