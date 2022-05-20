Greeneville Energy Authority Will Meet Monday May 20, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the G. Thomas Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The Energy Authority Board will discuss a planned rate increase for October. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Energy Authority Board Rate Increase Power Building Authority Greeneville Light Energy Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.