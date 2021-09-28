The Town of Greeneville would like to purchase and move administrative offices into the Greeneville Light and Power Systems building at 110 N College Street if Greeneville Light and Power elects to move from that location in the future.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith gave a presentation on the matter to the Greeneville Energy Authority Board on Monday morning.
According to Smith, if GLPS is considering moving its administrative offices to its other property at 1200 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, the town would appreciate the opportunity to purchase the current GLPS building.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen first authorized Smith in April to begin discussions with the Energy Authority on the potential purchase.
The GLPS headquarters sits across East Church Street from the current Town Hall, and Smith said the town needs more space than it currently has.
According to Smith, Town Hall provide approximately 5,600 square feet of office space split across two floors. Since 2012, seven new workspace locations have been placed in Town Hall, and the building went from providing 430 square feet per employee to 295 square feet per employee. Smith said the town government has already been forced to move some administrative functions to the Roby Center. The Greeneville Police Department is also being pressed for space.
"We are at the point where we are scrambling to find space for employees. We are out of space in Town Hall, and the Police Department is out of space," Smith said. "If the vision for Greeneville Light and Power Systems includes consolidation, then the town would love to buy this building."
In Smith's presentation to the board, he provided a framework of benefits the current Greeneville Light and Power building would provide the town if purchased.
Most of the town's administrative offices would move from Town Hall to the GLPS building, taking advantage of the additional space the building would provide. The town would also be able to utilize additional parking that is available at the GLPS building. The building's drive through would also be used to complete transactions with residents safely and efficiently.
The GLPS building's close proximity to the current Town Hall was also mentioned.
According to Smith, the Greeneville Police Department would grow into the current Town Hall and have full use of the building. If the other town offices moved into the current GLPS building, Smith said, the close distance between the Police Department and town offices would be convenient.
When it comes to funding, Smith expressed his wish that the town could use American Rescue Plan grant funding to help pay for some of the purchase. Smith projects that the town will have about $700,000 of American Rescue Plan grant funding left, after finishing construction of the new fire station on Forest Street.
However, American Rescue Plan funding is time sensitive. According to Smith, the funding must be allocated by December 2024, or it will be lost.
This December 2024 grant funding deadline provides a type of rough timeline for a decision to be made on the matter by Greeneville Energy Authority Board. An immediate decision on the matter was not made Monday, nor is a decision imminent, but discussion on the future of the building will continue between Smith and Greeneville Light and Power CEO Chuck Bowlin.