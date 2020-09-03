The Greeneville Fire Department is cautioning the public to be careful about smoking materials following a small apartment fire Wednesday afternoon on Kiser Boulevard.
Firefighters were called to an apartment at 1755 Kiser Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the apartment, according to a report from Battalion Chief Eric Price.
The residents told the firefighters they had gone to the grocery store, and when they returned, there was light smoke visible outside their apartment and the smoke detector was sounding inside.
The firefighters were quickly able to extinguish a fire in the bedroom at the rear of the apartment, according to the report. One of the residents had been able to contain the fire to a mattress with a fire extinguisher until the fire department arrived. Damage was contained to the bedroom and mattress.
Fire department investigators determined that a cigarette had fallen into a basket of clothes that eventually caught fire and spread to the mattress, according to the report.
One resident was evaluated by the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.
Also responding to the scene were the Greeneville Police Department and Greeneville Light & Power System.
The fire department cautions residents that smoking and smoking materials are the leading cause of home fire deaths. Officials recommend that people never smoke in bed or leave an ashtray on a bed. If a person begins to feel sleepy while watching television or reading, they should extinguish any smoking materials in a safe container.