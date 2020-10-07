New equipment will be coming in the next year to the Greeneville Fire Department as a result of proactive efforts to find grant funding for upgrades in equipment and vehicles.
Local matches for more than $500,000 in grants to upgrade equipment for the fire department were approved Tuesday by the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board approved allocations of local funds to match a grant to provide a first responder truck for the department and for a grant to provide new air packs to replace aging equipment for the department.
Three members of the Greeneville Fire Department were recognized during the meeting for their efforts in applying for the grants, one of which involved going door-to-door to obtain needed resident surveys required in that application.
City Administrator Todd Smith presented James Foshie, Ryan Holt and David Weems with Town of Greeneville coins in appreciation for their work on the grants.
“By finding grants to purchase equipment, they are saving taxpayer money,” he said. “The grants reflect $555,000 that does not have to be spent of funds from taxpayers.”
The surveys from citizens were required for a Community Development Block Grant that the department will be using to purchase a first responder vehicle that can be used to respond to emergencies such as traffic accidents or medical calls. The grant will provide $349,000 for the vehicle.
Fire Chief Alan Shipley said the truck will help save wear and tear on the larger fire trucks that now have to be used to respond to non-fire-related emergencies. The department began providing first responder services more than a decade ago and most of the firefighters are trained as first responders. At least one firefighter on each shift is a paramedic.
The truck will have extrication equipment that can be used for vehicular accidents as well as medical supplies, he said.
In addition, the truck will be equipped with a mini-pumper that will enable it to be used to respond to a fire. Shipley said the truck will be beneficial at locations where a roadway or bridge may not be able to hold the weight of one of the large fire trucks.
The department has also been approved for an Assistance to Firefighters grant. That grant will provide around $250,000 to replace air packs and require a local match of just under $10,000.
Shipley said the grant comes at a good time as the department has had to replace several of the air packs due to age in recent months.
AUDIT REPORT, RECOGNiTION
In other business, the board received the audit of the town’s 2019-20 fiscal year finances. Blackburn, Childers & Steagall PLC gave the town a “clean opinion” in its independent analysis of the town’s finances and bookkeeping practices with two minor findings that have been corrected.
Nicole Rader was recognized during the meeting for her service in the Greeneville Auxiliary Police force for 20 years, including serving as chief. Rader is retiring from the position.
Police Chief Tim Ward commended Rader for her leadership and efforts in providing more training for the auxiliary officers.
“The auxiliary officers do things that we would not have the manpower to do otherwise,” he said. “We could not do without them.”
The board also approved a rezoning of properties on Loretta Street from an industrial use designation to residential on second and final reading.
The properties are currently residential in use, Building Official Bert Seay told the board. The properties were earmarked to be rezoned to reflect current use during the development of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
No one spoke during a public hearing about the rezoning from M-2 high impact industrial use to M-2 medium density residential. The town initiated the rezoning. Seay said that letters were sent to owners of the property as well as properties in the vicinity and no questions or comments had been received. It was noted that it would be difficult for property owners to secure financial assistance for residential development under the industrial zoning.
In other action items, the board approved the purchase of a curb and sidewalk slip form machine as replacement equipment for the Greeneville Public Works Department. Most of the cost of the machinery will be covered by insurance funds received for the previous equipment.
The board approved securing the services of a wood waste grinding service for the landfill. Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters explained the service is needed to grind up some older wood waste at the landfill to make mulch.
While most of the wood waste is now burned, this older pile also contains dirt, making that method not the best option, he said. The Parks & Recreation Department needs mulch for the new W.T. Daniels Park for trails, Peters continued, and the older wood waste could be used to produce what is needed.