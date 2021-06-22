Town of Greeneville employees, retirees, friends and family recently enjoyed a softball tournament as part of the town’s employee wellness program.
The Greeneville Fire Department won back-to-back games against the Police and Parks & Recreation departments, but all participants were winners through activities that promoted physical fitness, outdoor recreation, stress relief, and other aspects of wellness, the town said in a news release.
Held at Legion Field on the evening of June 17, the tournament featured two hourlong games.
In the first game, the Fire Department scored 26 runs with 26 hits, beating the Police Department by a score of 26 to 2.
In the second game, the Fire Department scored 22 runs with 23 hits, beating Parks & Recreation by a score of 22 to 5.
In eight total innings of play, Fire Department players held their two opponents to a total of 13 hits.
The team received a plaque presented by Mayor W.T. Daniels, along with bragging rights among their coworkers.
Players and fans were treated to free treats from Pelican’s Snoballs, including sugar-free options, and free bottled water from Premium Waters.
The Town of Greeneville’s employee wellness program is coordinated by Tracy Green and includes such activities as weight loss competitions, “Lunch & Learn” educational sessions on a variety of topics, walking competitions, health assessments and coaching, and smoking cessation classes.