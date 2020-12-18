The COVID-19 pandemic will not keep the Greeneville Fire Department from assisting Santa in delivering treat bags on Christmas Eve.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, a moving caravan of the department’s vehicles carrying Santa and his helpers will travel to the Greeneville Housing Authority for the first stops on the delivery, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
A few modifications have been made to the delivery this year due to concerns related to the pandemic. These include that Santa will not stop to interact with crowds as in previous years.
Also, residents along the route who want to receive a treat bag are asked to stay in their yards or on their porches during the delivery to keep from gathering in neighborhood groups, the release stated.
For stops at locations where large crowds normally gather, such as Highland and George Clem schools, everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles during the delivery.
Mask wearing is highly encouraged.
Santa, Town of Greeneville employees, and volunteers will make stops at the following locations around Greeneville:
- 10 a.m. Greeneville Housing Authority on Ross Boulevard
- 10:15 a.m. Twin Oaks Village Apartments on Arnold Road
- 10:25 a.m. Hidden Oaks Apartments on West Summer St.
- 10:35 a.m. Crestview Terrace Apartments on the 70 Truck Route
- 10:45 a.m. Greeneville Housing Authority on Price Lane
- 11:00 a.m. Kirk Drive, Wesley Avenue and Floral Street
- 11:15 a.m. George Clem School
- 11:30 a.m. Highland School
- 11:40 a.m. Wesley Heights Park on Locust Street
- 11:50 a.m. Corner of Housely Avenue and Biddle Street
- 12:00 a.m. Heatherwood Apartments on Lafayette Street
- 12:10 a.m. Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street
These stop times are estimated. Santa and the Greeneville Fire Department appreciate the community’s patience with this modified treat delivery.