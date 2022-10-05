EastView Elementary School hosted firefighters from the Greeneville Fire Department on Tuesday for presentations about fire safety and interactions with firefighters for Fire Prevention Month.
“It lets the kids get familiar with what we do and what we look like,” said Devyn Darnell, a Greeneville firefighter.
Darnell, along with Lt. Miles Kilday, spoke to students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first and fourth grades, inside the gymnasium at EastView about fire safety precautions to take at home.
Firefighters are visiting multiple schools in the county this week for similar programs.
The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Month is, “Don’t wait, plan your escape.” So the presentation asked students to relate the fire drill they participate in at school to a plan of action and fire drills they should practice at home with their families. The firefighters also brought up how the students should speak with the adults at their homes and ask if all of the smoke alarms are functional.
“You need to test the smoke alarms every month,” Kilday said.
Kilday informed students that the fire department gives out smoke alarms for free if individuals do not have them or if their smoke alarm is non-functional. He told students that asking their parent or guardian about the smoke alarm was the “first thing to do” when they got home. Kilday also described more of what the fire plan would entail if they needed to use it for a real fire emergency.
“The favorite spot to meet is your neighbor’s porch,” Kilday said.
He also informed the students not to hang around the mail box, near the street or near their family’s car as those areas can be unsafe during a house fire, especially obstructing a firefighter’s path into the home. Darnell emphasized the danger of going back inside a burning building to retrieve something.
“Once you go out, you stay out,” Darnell said. “Don’t go back in for any reason. Stay low and go.”
Kilday has been giving the fire safety presentation to students throughout his tenure as a firefighter, about 18 years. He expressed how important it is for students to have a plan to be safe in a fire emergency and how the outreach from the fire department community into the schools promotes a good relationship with firefighters.
Kilday mentioned the dangers that could arise in households within the upcoming winter months. He said laying objects over heaters could potentially lead to them catching fire. He also advised the students against using matches or a lighter without an adult present.
A part of the interactive aspect of the day’s event was that firefighters gave a tour of a fire engine and showed tools that firefighters use to fight fire. There was also a fire safety trailer that shows hazards that may be present in house fires. Students got to practice crawling and keeping low through simulated smoke to get out of a burning building.
Darnell, who has been presenting the safety presentation for 10 years, emphasized the relationship of students and firefighters. He highlighted the comfort students get from interacting with firefighters as much the educational aspects.
“We let the kids get familiar with what we do and what we look like,” Darnell said. “It’s a good thing for them to recognize us so that in case of a fire, they will come to us.”
David Weems, Greeneville fire marshal, was also at Eastview Tuesday. He assisted with activities in the smoke trailer and informed students on how to stay safe in case of fire in their homes.
Weems said presentations emphasize the importance of students and family members setting up a plan in case of a fire and having a meeting place.
“The kids interact well with us,” Weem said, “They always ask great questions and usually have some interesting stories they like to share with us.”
He went on to say how important the event is to the fire department and how much firefighters value their interactions with students.
“As firefighters, we always look forward to Fire Prevention Month,” Weems said. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the Greeneville City Schools, and know the information the students learn during our programs can potentially save their life.”