The Greeneville Fire Department hosted Envista Forensics and Servpro for a fire investigation training event on Wednesday at the fire department's training facility at 795 Baileyton Road.
Envista Forensics, is a fire investigation company that conducts and examines complicated fire scenarios. Servpro, of Kingsport, specializes in fire and water damage restoration services. There were about 50 fire investigators from these companies along with Greeneville Fire Department (GFD) fire investigators at the fire demonstration.
During the training event, several household props such as microwaves, toasters and other products were ignited in controlled burns.
Another fire test was to compare traditional floors, made with real lumber in solid stacks, to oriented strand boards made of engineered wood, which fire agency officials say tend to burn at a much faster speed than the traditional floors.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said the day allowed Greeneville firefighters to have training in fire investigation and to witnesses ignitions first hand.
“We’re happy to be able to host them here,” Weems said of Envista and Servpro fire investigation staff members visiting the training facility.
Mark Nash, a principal consultant to the Bristol division of Envista Forensics, was at the fire training demonstration. Nash said he began to coordinate with Weems about three months ago to put the event together. According to the Envista website, Nash is a veteran fire investigator with over 25 years of experience with investigating fire origins and causes.
One of the demonstrations Nash put on was to show how much quicker the oriented strand board not only burns, but the damage it causes by fire impingement. The demonstration was set up with 250 pounds of cinder block resting on two separate simulated floors over a barrel of fire. One floor unit was built with the traditional lumber, the other with the oriented strand boards.
After 15 minutes the traditional lumber floor set-up was hardly sagging and only had a small hole indentation after another two minutes. Whereas, after 15 minutes, the cinder blocks were slipping through a large-diameter hole in the oriented strand board floors, and after another two minutes the floor collapsed completely into the fire below.
“The (non-traditional) floors, under fire load are not sound,” Nash said.
The cinder blocks on top of the floors simulated the weight of a firefighter or furniture in the room. After enough time, the traditional floors will have a punctured hole from the cinder block weight, but Nash described that scenario as far easier to coordinate and handle as a firefighter than flooring which collapses entirely.
Weems said a central component to testing fire scenarios such as in this demonstration is to help investigate the root causes of fires. He said when the fire department has a hypothesis about the potential cause of a fire, they use the training facility and set up scenarios with specificities triggers or igniters they predict initially set off a specific fire they are investigating.
The last demonstration was a recreation of a house fire. A shipping container was converted into a modeled living room with a couch, chairs, lamps, carpet, dry wood and paint, and the walls were wired for electricity. Weems said Nash converted the container into the simulated living room on Monday.
Weems said the GFD will keep the shell of the container to use for future training exercises. One such exercise Weems hopes to implement is to split the container into two separate rooms: one with sprinkler system, and one without. The emphasis would be to show how effective a sprinkler system is to a fire.
“It’s a good training tool to show how quickly the fires can burn,” Weems said.
He said that by using fire container exercises, GFD could train more internal investigators on what to look for in certain types of burns.
Gasoline was poured onto the couch to ignite the fire. Once the container reached full fire capacity, GFD firefighters put out the fire. The crowd was at least 15 feet back, and the heat from the fire made some individuals take even more steps back.
This demonstration was done to show investigators how quickly the fire exponentially reaches a level that Weems called “unsurvivable.”
In addition, Nash said this training exercise shows how the fire spreads from the couch to the chairs (which were at least a foot away from the couch) to the floors, and then engulfs the entire room in less than 15 minutes.
Weems said he hopes that this day of fire investigation and demonstration with Envista and ServPro will happen again and become a periodic day of fire training exercises.