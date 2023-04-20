Greeneville Firefighter Miles Kilday ensures a child safety seat is properly installed at a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint held Thursday as part of the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
Greeneville Firefighter Sherry Britton displays the detailed checklist firefighters must complete when inspecting child safety seats. The Greeneville Fire Department conducted a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint Thursday at First Baptist Church In Greeneville.
Greeneville Fire Department Lt. Michael Kinser was one of the firefighters at a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint held Thursday as part of the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
Taylor Wilhoit holds one of her two young boys as Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems inspects the child safety seats in Wilhoit’s car Thursday during a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint. The checkpoint was held as part of the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Greeneville firefighters inspected dozens of vehicles Thursday during a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint at First Baptist Church.
Each safety seat was examined thoroughly to make sure it was properly installed before parents were given the green light to proceed.
First responders find during similar inspections that at least three out of four child safety seats are improperly installed or have some other potential safety issue, Greeneville Fire Department Lt. Michael Kinser said.
The checkpoint was held as part of the Mother’s Day Out program at the church.
“It is to ensure the child is in the right seat for their height and weight and age and also to check for proper installation,” Kinser said.
Members of the public who would like to have the child safety seats in their vehicle inspected can call the Greeneville Fire Department at 423-638-4243 and make an appointment.
Parents drove away Thursday more at ease about the safety of their children.
“We’ve had a real good turnout so far,” Kinser said.
Mom Taylor Wilhoit stood with her two small boys, ages 1 and 5, as firefighters looked over the pair of child safety seats in her car. She was grateful for the opportunity to have them inspected.
“I think it needs to be done more often,” Wilhoit said. “Some of (the child seats) are very challenging to install. I like to try to make sure my children are as safe as possible.”
Greeneville Firefighter Sherry Britton is a certified emergency medical technician and trained in hazardous materials response, but said certification to ensure child safety seats are properly installed is the most exacting process.
Britton held a clipboard with a long list of boxes to be checked depending on the manufacturer and type of child safety seat being inspected.
“This is the hardest certification, but (children) are the most valuable resource in the country and we’ve got to keep them safe,” she said.
For more information on the proper installation and use of child safety seats, visit safekids.org and nhtsa.gov.