The city received a single bid for work on the long-discussed Depot Street improvement project, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard during a meeting Tuesday.
The bid, from Summers-Taylor Inc. of Greeneville, totaled $11.5 million. That number is $4 million more than what the city had estimated, Town Administrator Todd Smith said.
The city solicited proposals, but received only the one from Summers-Taylor by its deadline.
“I’m disappointed, frankly, that we only got one bid,” Smith told the board, “I wish we would have had two or three bids to have some competition and comparison.”
The board did not accept or decline the bid from Summers-Taylor, and will continue to review the bid before making a decision on moving forward.
Alderman Scott Bullington inquired as to why the town had only received one bid for the project, and Smith responded that many companies are swamped with construction projects in the current building boom. Smith also noted that many companies are experiencing supply chain issues with getting the raw building materials needed for construction. This could lead to hesitancy on the part of some contractors in taking on large, long-term projects.
Alderman Cal Doty noted he had heard of similar situations in other communities. Doty said he heard that Johnson City had recently received only a single bid for one of its proposed projects.
Smith charted two possible paths forward for the long-running project.
One option includes trying to work down the current bid from Summers Taylor, and another option entails putting the project out to rebid.
“We can try to value engineer some things to try to get this in line with our budget.” said Smith. Through this process of working with the project engineer and Summers Taylor, it is possible the bid total could be decreased to a more palatable level for the city.
According to Smith, another option for the city would be to turn down the bid from Summers Taylor and put the project out to bid once more in hopes of receiving more bids. This would give more contractors a second opportunity to put in a bid on the project. However, there is no guarantee that the city would receive more bids if this process was followed.
“A rebid makes me nervous,” said Alderman Tim Teague, “Prices seem to keep going up everyday.” Teague expressed concern that if the city did reject the current bid, the next round of bids could be even more expensive than the current bid from Summers Taylor.
Mayor W.T. Daniels finished the conversation on the bid by referencing an old farm adage.
“I believe we need to look this calf over,” said Daniels, “which means we need to look at it a second time.”