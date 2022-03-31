The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society broke ground on a new 8,000-square-foot facility Wednesday afternoon.
The ceremony, held at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Rd. which will be the site of the new shelter, drew a crowd of supporters from the Greene County community.
Speakers at the event included Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Amy Bowman, project contractor Jeff Idell, and Gregg Jones.
“This place will be a haven for dogs and cats,” Bowman said.
Bowman thanked everyone who has donated to the local Human Society for making the new facility possible.
“I can’t stress it enough that it is only through the community’s kindness and generosity that we can build this new shelter. We receive no government funding. This is 100% contribution driven.” Bowman said.
Bowman told the crowd gathered at the site that the new facility will sit on 8 acres, and include 16 outdoor exercise yards for dogs, three cat rooms, and a patio space for cats.
The new facility will include larger lobbies, isolation areas for sick and injured cats and dogs, improved ventilation and cleaning systems for the purposes of preventing the spread of diseases, and odor-control mechanisms.
The new shelter will be much larger than the current 45-year-old facility. The new facility will be about 3,000-square-feet larger than the old one, which sits on 3 acres.
The new acreage will include walking paths for dogs to play and get to know their prospective owners. The area will be enclosed by a perimeter fence, and a thick lining of trees around the property will help to muffle noise from the shelter for the sake of nearby residents.
Idell explained to the crowd that initially the Humane Society looked to fit a new facility on its 3-acre property, but it became obvious that the facility would need more space, which led to the idea of the expanded shelter on a new and larger property.
Local architect Dave Wright designed the structure.
“We are so honored that we have been chosen to be the contractor to work on this project,” Idell said.
In his remarks, Jones celebrated what he called the “magnificent and caring work” of the Greene County Humane Society over the years.
Jones recalled the opening of the original Humane Society Shelter, calling it “a monumental achievement,” and he read an excerpt from a column from the Greeneville Sun written by his brother Alex Jones in 1981 that celebrated the opening of the original facility. Gregg Jones said that the construction of the new facility marks another occasion worth celebrating.
Taylor expressed excitement about the facility, and said that the shelter is an important part of the community.
“We are thrilled with this project. This is a very important project for the community,” Taylor said.
Bowman thanked all the employees and volunteers who work to keep the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Shelter running.
“Thank you to the employees who work tirelessly. Thank you to all the Human Society employees,” Bowman said. “Thank you to our board of directors for having the vision to take care of animals for years to come.”
The new shelter facility is scheduled for completion in early 2023.
As a nonprofit organization, the Humane Society’s operations are supported year-round through donations, which can be made online at the local Humane Society’s website or mailed to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.