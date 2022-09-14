Both Greeneville and Greene County Schools were named Exemplary districts Monday by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Of the 146 school systems across the state, Greeneville and Greene County are among only 16 to be recognized as the highest performing for academic achievement and student growth.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain noted that this is the first time Greene County has made the exemplary list.
“Greene County Schools is very proud to be named by the Tennessee Department of Education as an Exemplary School District for the 21-22 school year. This is a true testament to how hard our school system worked this past year,” McLain said. “I appreciate our teachers, administration, staff, and school board for their total commitment to improving student success. Thanks for the recognition and thanks to all who worked so hard for us to achieve exemplary status.”
The announcement also recognized Reward schools across the state, which included 14 local schools — five in Greeneville and nine in Greene County.
Greene County Reward schools are Camp Creek, Chuckey, and Doak elementary schools; all four middle schools: Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene, and West Greene; and Chuckey-Doak and South Greene high schools.
Greeneville Reward schools are all four elementary schools: EastView, Hal Henard, Highland, and Tusculum View, along with Greeneville High School.
“We are very proud of the students and educators at Eastview, Hal Henard, Highland, Tusculum View, and Greeneville High Schools for earning the distinction of being a Reward School. This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and perseverance they exhibited during a very challenging year,” Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “Also, of the 146 school districts in the state of Tennessee, GCS is one of only 16 to achieve Exemplary Status which reflects the commitment to excellence of all our students, educators, families, and the GCS school board. We continue to enjoy and celebrate the many successes made possible by the hardworking students and teachers in our district.”
Schools are recognized as a Reward school when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on improvement from the prior school year, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
From the 2020-21 TCAP administration, a significant number of schools saw improvement and increased participation in this year’s assessments to qualify for the distinction.
School districts also receive designations based on their performance and/or demonstration of improvement on the same set of school performance measures, the press release explained.
Each year, schools are eligible for four types of designations based on their overall performance across indicators that are essential to student success. These indicators are: how the school prepared students to be proficient (Achievement), accelerated student learning (Growth), encouraged students to attend school regularly (Chronically out of School), prepared students for postsecondary success (Graduation Rate and Ready Graduate), and supported English learners acquiring language skills.
In addition to Reward schools, the state identifies schools that need Targeting Support and Improvement (TSI), including Greene County’s McDonald Elementary School.
Schools with overall accountability scores in the bottom 5% statewide for the performance of a given student group are identified as TSI schools, according to the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
Schools can be identified as TSI schools for any of the following given student groups when meeting the identification criteria: Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically Disadvantaged, English Learners, Students with Disabilities, Hispanic/Latino, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian, and White. These schools are supported by the department and are eligible for additional funding, the website states.
McLain said plans are in place to address the status of McDonald School on the list.
“We feel confident in the administration and staff at McDonald, and we believe we can make the necessary improvements to be removed from the list, perhaps as early as next year,” McLain said. “We will be working with the state to improve in those targeted areas, which in this case is student growth and achievement in math and English language arts (ELA).”
Penny Schwinn, TDOE Commissioner, said, “Tennessee students, families, educators, and school communities have worked hard to overcome a variety of challenges stemming from the pandemic and I congratulate them on their efforts. Our teachers and school and district leaders focus on helping students improve every day and we will continue to focus on student achievement, as well as growth, so that all students are set on a path to success.”
Among the 38 school districts in the East Tennessee and Northeast Tennessee regions, the only school systems to be recognized as Exemplary are Greeneville, Greene County and Newport City Schools.
The other Exemplary districts across the state are: Athens City, Bells City, Collierville, Dayton City, Etowah City, Lakeland, Lewis County, Lexington City, Meigs County, Tennessee Schools for the Deaf, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, and Williamson County.
For a complete list of Reward schools, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/data/accountability/2022-school-accountability.html.