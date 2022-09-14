sgms reward school

Greene County Director of Schools David McLain, center, visits South Greene Middle School to congratulate Assistant Principal Terry Beets, left, and Principal Alan Cobble, right, on being named a Reward School. Additional photos of the county’s Reward schools can be seen at the school system’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/gcsstn or on Twitter @GreeneCoSch.

 Photo Special To The Sun

