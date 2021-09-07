Dr. Casey Nicholson of Greeneville, who announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor of Tennessee on Aug. 19, has launched his campaign website at www.caseynicholson.com .
The new site features sections on Nicholson’s background and biography, his policy positions and platform, and a donation portal, according to a news release..
Nicholson, 43, is an ordained minister who said he decided to run for governor after taking exception to current Gov. Bill Lee’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a resurgence in Tennessee with the more highly transmissible delta variant.
“Today I’m once again calling on Governor Lee to instruct the departments and agencies of the State of Tennessee to resume virus mitigation strategies that were in place in the early part of this year,” Nicholson said in the news release. “I’m not suggesting that we should shut down the state or close businesses, and I’m not in favor of returning to the same restrictions that were in place in March and April 2020. Rather, I believe that we should simply go back to the widespread use of masks coupled with social distancing and intentional cleaning regimens that were common in early 2021. We need that from the public and a return to the tier-based mitigation system that was in effect on a county-by-county basis earlier in the pandemic."