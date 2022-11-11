Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Tuesday Nov 11, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider an application for a certificate of appropriateness for wall mounted signage at 125 S. Main Street.The board will also consider an application for a certificate of appropriateness for two-sided wall mounted signage at 128 S. Main Street. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission Power Building Greeneville Light Signage Wall Application Certificate Appropriateness Board Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing