Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Tuesday Dec 16, 2022 The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider an application for a certificate of appropriateness for the renovation of a structure to a single family residential home at 614 W. Main Street.