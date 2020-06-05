The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will consider an amendment for materials for renovation of the building at 122 S. Main St. during a called meeting Monday.
The Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. via the Zoom electronic meeting platform. The session will also be streamed live on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
The commission will consider amending previous approval in regard to materials to be used for the facade. The board previously approved the use of metal in the facade and proposed is a change to the use of wood.
The design for the facade has not changed but now features wooden columns with a rectangular windows and door panels for the recessed entryway, according to the request.
Jamey and Tammy Fillers, who own the building, received a facade grant through Main Street: Greeneville. The grant required approval by state and federal authorities, who approved the change.