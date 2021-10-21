Jewelry and personal documents were among items stolen in a burglary between Sunday and Monday at a house in the 100 block of Clem Street, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
The burglary was reported Wednesday.
Entry was made by moving a living room window air conditioner. The owner told police that dressers in her bedroom had been gone through, along with a jewelry box. Furniture in the living room had been moved.
In addition to jewelry valued at about $100, deeds and vehicle titles were also stolen. The burglary remains under investigation.