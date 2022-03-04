Greeneville hosted the 2022 Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month and Great American Cleanup kickoff event at the General Morgan Inn downtown on Friday.
The event was hosted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“This is a celebration. What we do at Keep Tennessee Beautiful is enhance and support tourism, promote economic and community development, and encourage public safety. We are improving the lives of Tennesseans,” Keep Tennessee Beautiful Executive Director Missy Marshall said.
The event was attended by many state officials, Greene County officials and Greeneville officials.
Marshall thanked Jennifer Wilder, Greene County’s Keep Greene Beautiful director, for helping to organize the event.
“This is a beautiful venue and a beautiful town,” Marshall said.
“We pride ourselves around here on the natural beauty of this area. Thank you for raising awareness on the need to maintain this beautiful landscape,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said at the event. “Thank you for championing a clean and litter-free countenance for Greene County and all of Tennessee.”
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is an educational initiative within the College of Professional & Liberal Studies at the University of Memphis sponsored by TDOT with funds from special taxes levied on the malt beverage and soft drink industries. Since 1983, Keep Tennessee Beautiful has served as a state resource center for litter prevention, community greening, and recycling and waste reduction education.
Mike McClanahan, TDOT beautification officer, asked those in attendance to consider adopting a highway through a community organization and helping to keep the roadsides clean.
According to McClanahan, about 260 groups across the state have currently adopted highways.
“Adopt-a-highway volunteers are out there, and there are cleanups happening every month,” McClanahan said.
McClanahan also encouraged everyone to be mindful of disposing the face masks worn to help inhibit the transmission of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, McClanahan said, his crews have cleaned up masks everywhere, including in creeks.
TDOT Assistant Director of Environmental Division Tammy Sellers thanked Keep Tennessee Beautiful for the work the organization does in each Tennessee County.
“We all see litter but your organizations are doing something about it, and we are all very grateful for that,” Sellers said. “Thank you so much for all that you do in your communities throughout the state.”
The 2022 Love Where Your Live Award was presented to Danny Benard at the event.
Benard has been the Solid Waste Director in Chester County since 2003 and has initiated a recycling program in the county as well as the first West Tennessee Regional Recycling Hub.
“This is a very fulfilling reward. You have to have a passion for this job, whether it is recycling or anything else. I appreciate this very much. I’ve tried to make my county a better place,” Benard said.
Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson was presented the first ever Keep Tennessee Beautiful Leader Against Litter Award for his work distributing recycling carts and providing tarps for Chester County residents to cover their truck beds to prevent things from blowing out.
“I’m very honored to receive this award, but if it weren’t for the people around me this award wouldn’t have happened. I’m very proud of the people around me, and I’m glad that I’m able to be a part of it,” Hutcherson said.
Marshall concluded the event with a call to action.
She emphasized the three ways that Keep Tennessee Beautiful carries out its mission. The pillars are education, engagement and enforcement.
“Litter affects us all and it is preventable,” Marshall said. “We ask you to go out and do beautiful things.”