Crowds gathered in downtown Greeneville Friday night to celebrate the coming of a new year.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the festivities of Midnight on Main, the Town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
The event included live musical performances for all to enjoy, and a Kids Zone that offered a bounce house, games and crafts.
A large lit ball was filled with New Year’s resolutions, as people placed their personalized hopes for the new year in the ball before it was dropped at midnight to celebrate the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.
A large fireworks display accompanied the midnight ball drop that concluded the late-night festivities.
See Monday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun for more coverage of the festivities.