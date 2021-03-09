The Greeneville Housing Authority has received almost $800,000 in funds for improvements to its residential units.
The local housing authority has received notification from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that it has been granted $799,644 through its 2021 Capital Fund Program, according to GHA Executive Director Rebecca Moyer.
The Capital Fund Program provides resources to the local housing authorities to make upgrades and repairs to units. The 2021 funding level is $43,000 higher than what the Housing Authority received last year.
Local housing authorities submit a request each year to HUD for the grant, but the federal agency also takes into account the projections of projects for the next five years in making the grant allocation.
In the past few years, a phased kitchen and bathroom renovation project has been under way in the Housing Authority. These renovations involve replacement of bathroom counters and sinks, commodes, tubs and showers and call-for-aid systems. In the kitchens, all-wood replacement cabinets have been installed, and apartment-size stoves replaced with traditional size units.
Other kitchen work includes replacement of sinks and faucets. Plumbing, mechanical, and electrical improvements as well as installation of new flooring and doors are made in both bathrooms and kitchens.
Replacement of aging HVAC units, interior painting, landscaping, plumbing upgrades and sidewalk and foundation repair have also been funded through the grant.