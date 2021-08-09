A new transportation service for senior citizens is being introduced in Greeneville.
MyRide Greeneville is one of 30 new programs being developed across Tennessee as part of the Senior Volunteer Transportation Network.
Residents ages 60 and older can pay $5 per ride to locations such as doctors' offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies. A $25 annual fee also is charged for participation in MyRide Greeneville.
The service, stationed at the Roby Center, will be available to seniors who do not drive, who have driving limitations, and who walk independently or with assistance of a cane or walker.
Drivers for MyRide Greeneville will be well-screened and trained volunteers age 21 or older who will use their personal vehicles to provide the service.
MyRide Greeneville is funded through state grant funds and with the support of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
Local support from businesses and individuals also is needed to make the program self-sustaining.
To participate in MyRide as a volunteer driver, community supporter, or to sign up for the service, call MyRide Greeneville at 423-588-1028.